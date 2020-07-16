Monett Police Searching for POI in Stabbing

The following is a press release from The Monett Police Department:

MONETT, Mo. — On Thursday, July 16, 2020, at approximately 1:00 AM, Monett Police officers responded to Pack & Go Convenience Store at 310 South Kyler regarding a report of man being stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim in the parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds. Monett Fire Department and Barry-Lawrence County Ambulance responded to render medical aid then the victim was transported to a Springfield hospital for serious injuries. Officers immediately contained the scene and canvassed the area for witnesses.

Monett Police detectives responded and assumed the investigation. Preliminary investigation suggests the incident was not random in nature. The motive for the assault is unclear as the investigation is ongoing.

The victim is a white male, 50 years of age, Monett resident.

Jacob Healy, white male, height 6’1”, 165 pounds

Officers are attempting to contact a person of interest, Jacob Healey age 25 of Monett.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident or knows the whereabouts of Jacob Healy is asked to call the Monett Police Department at 235-4241 or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-635-8477