Monett Police Department – Suspects taken in custody causing lockdown at Monet Schools

MONETT, Mo. — On Tuesday 9/08/2020, at 3:55 PM, a Monett Officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle turned into an alley near 9th and Park Street. The passenger fled from the scene. The driver was taken into custody at the scene of the traffic stop. Numerous Monett Police Officers responded to the area assisting with the search.

The search area was near several Monett Schools. The Monett School Resource Officers worked with Monett School District officials to lockdown the following school facilities for 14 minutes: Central Park Elementary, Monett Intermediate School, Monett Middle School, and the football stadium that had students present. This action was a precaution as there was no direct threat to any school, students, or staff.

With the help of information provided by citizens the suspect was located near 4th and Birch and taken into custody without further incident at 4:22 pm. During the investigation, drugs, paraphernalia, and a stolen handgun were recovered. The handgun was confirmed stolen from the City of Joplin.

The driver William Cutshall, white, male, 51-year-old of Purdy and the passenger Dwight Liggett, white, male, 43-year-old of Purdy were taken into custody. Both persons are being held at the Monett City Jail pending the filing of formal charges by the Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney