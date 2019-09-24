Monett man rams truck into police cruiser, shots fired

MONETT, Mo. — A Monett man is behind bars after crashing his truck into a police cruiser and almost hitting another off-duty officer.

Monday night around 11 officers were called to the 700 block of Euclid, where an off-duty officer saw suspects who were tied to car break-ins.

Before on-duty officers arrived, 21-year-old Jeremiah McGuire accelerated a truck towards the off-duty officer, who fired his weapon back. The bullet hit the vehicle, and did not injure McGuire.

McGuire then sped off, and was stopped by officers in a marked police car on the 300 block of North Lincoln. Officers put on their sirens and lights in the roadway, but McGuire rammed the patrol car with his truck. Both officers were injured, and one officer fired their weapon. That bullet also hit the car and did not injure McGuire.

The officers were then able to take McGuire into custody without further incident. He is currently in the Monett Jail. The officers were treated and released for minor injuries from the crash.

The 2 Monett Police Officers involved have been placed on administrative leave following the incident allowing for a full investigation.