MONETT, Mo. — A Monett man is facing criminal charges in the shooting death of his father. 27-year-old Michael Creekmore is accused of first-degree murder after the incident Monday afternoon.

A 911 call of shots fired sent Monett Police to this home at 408 2nd Street. They found 50-year-old Robert Creekmore dead from multiple gunshot wounds. His son, Michael Creekmore, turned himself in to police, who also seized a handgun at the home.

“It’s been quite a few years since the last one, so we would prefer it stay that way. I know the community has reached out to us on several occasions reached out to us concerned about their safety and welfare. And this is a highly unusual act – and we’ve tried to reaffirm that, you know, we’re aware of the situation and it’s obviously been resolved appropriately,” said Monette Police Department Chief George Daoud.

Family members declined to go on camera but said the father and son had a difficult relationship, complicated by anger issues.