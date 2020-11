MONETT, Mo. — An interim superintendent is now on the job at the Monett school district.

The school board chose Dr. Kent Medlin to fill the post through the end of the school year.

Medlin had been retired, following 13 years as the superintendent of district in Willard, Missouri.

He has also worked in a number of other public and private positions, including as a principal in Lamar.

Medlin fills the vacancy following the death of former superintendent Russ Moreland