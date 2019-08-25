Monett firefighters raise money for Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks

MONETT, Mo. — Monett professional firefighters team up with the community in support of breast cancer awareness.

To help fight for a cure for the disease, they are raising money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.

All money collected for this organization stays local.

The fire department says they love helping people and most people know someone affected by breast cancer, so it was important for them to give back.

Dustin Stellwagon of the Monett Fire Department says, “We work for the community. Getting out in the community is great. Getting out in the public seeing the public eye, watching what we do.”

Allyson Tuckness of the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks says, “We love when communities come together to raise money. Because as stated, all of our money stays local. So they can be sure that they’re communities helping communities.”

Right now breast cancer awareness T-shirts are being sold for $20 and the fundraiser will end on September 16.

Last year they raised $1,800 to benefit the cause.