Monett church continuing events despite robbery

by: Joie Bettenhausen

MONETT, Mo. — A southwest Missouri church is putting things back together after a robbery.

Ebenezer Baptist Church in Monett was robbed sometime between Wednesday night and early Friday morning.

Two vehicles were seen outside the church Thursday night.

The robbers broke into a side window in the fellowship hall after failing to use a crowbar to open one of the doors.

At 8:30 AM on Friday, a cleaning crew found noticed 3 TVs, a microphone, two left handed guitars, groceries, and toiletries were missing.

$4,000 worth of belongings were lost.

Aside from the monetary value, one of the guitars was given to the pastor when he was completing a tour in Iraq.

While cleaning up the mess, the church community continues to step up.

Edward Hatfield, Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor, says, “We’ve had a lot of people in the community already been calling her, calling my wife, and calling me, you know about ‘can we do anything?’ I was out here studying this morning, got out here about 5:30 and had a friend that lived down the road showed up at 6:30 knocking on the door, ‘hey man is there anything we can do?'”

Despite the burglary, Ebenezer Baptist Church is still holding their revival Sunday through Tuesday evening.

