Monett church celebrates 100 years of service

MONETT, Mo. — One southwest Missouri church is celebrating 100 years.

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Monett spent the weekend ringing in their 100th anniversary, after opening back in 1919.

The weekend was full of celebratory events including a picnic, dinners, and services with five guest pastors.

Members of the congregation say not only does this anniversary show how much the community cares about the church, but it also shows their faith

Tricia Pierce, St. John’s Lutheran Church member, says, “It’s just really awesome to think of all of the people that have kept this church going over the years and to see all these people here knowing we’re going to keep going forward, in Jesus’ name.”

Pierce adds she’s hopeful the church will be open for another 100 years.