MONETT, Mo — The Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri is raising money for an $825,000 project for its Monett location.

Last year, the Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded the nonprofit $500,000 in tax credits.

Those credits will be sold to Missouri businesses as well as certain individuals.

The project in Monett entails renovations and a 1,500-square-foot addition to the facility.

“Over the years as we’ve continued to grow, we just need some updates, so the renovation expansion project will help us with security, with ADA compliance, with some confidentiality issues. But the exciting part is, we have grown in our staff and we now have a trauma-focused play therapy area, and so we wanted to add a designated space to conduct the play therapy sessions and meeting space and additional interview space,” said Lori Jones, Children’s Center Development Coordinator.

The center is selling the tax credits now and hopes to break ground next spring.