Monett Chamber provides scholarships for college students

MONETT, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri organization is helping college students pay for books and fees.

The Monett Chamber Of Commerce Foundation has two scholarships this year for students entering or continuing college.

The Agri-Business Scholarship is for students who completed the Ag-Academy during high school.

Meanwhile, the Leadership Scholarship is based on GPA, attendance, and ACT score.

Both scholarships require an essay and can be renewed at $500 for each year.

Jeff Meredith, Monett Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said, “We have sophomores now on our renewable scholarship. The hope is when we have some of these students actually graduate college with our help, we’re going to have them come back and tell their story about how that $500 junior year, $500 senior year really helped them out.”

Applications can be picked up at Monett schools counselor’s office or the chamber.

Scholarships are due at the chamber by Spring.