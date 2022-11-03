JOPLIN, Mo. — A local business group is hoping to find out more about the challenges facing local companies in 2022. The “MOKAN Partnership” is launching a survey, hoping to learn more about the issues facing employers in its seven-county area. Questions range from challenges with child care to dealing with the supply chain.

The director of the MOKAN partnership says the priorities have likely seen big changes in the last few years.

“All we heard was jobs, jobs, jobs, create more jobs. and now since the pandemic we hear find workers, workers, workers. Consumers trends have changed, supply chains have changed,” said Jake Heisten, Mokan Partnership.

The survey focuses on Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton counties in Missouri. Crawford and Cherokee Counties in Kansas and Ottawa County in Oklahoma.

Those interested can follow this link here.