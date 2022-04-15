JOPLIN, Mo. — This week is Work Zone Awareness Week — and Missouri agencies are asking everyone to pay attention on the road.

MoDOT, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the city of Joplin held an event today to raise awareness about dangerous driving in work zones.

Last year, 17 people died in work zones on Missouri roads. According to MoDOT, the biggest dangers are speeding and distracted driving.

“I lost one of my coworkers doing the same thing I do in St. Louis. That struck really close to me. We all want to come home we all want to go home. We all have loved ones waiting for us,” said Roy Cota, with MoDOT Emergency Response

Since 2000, 34 MoDOT workers have been killed while working — 16 of them were in work zones.