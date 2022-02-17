MISSOURI — The potential for different forms of wintery precipitation has kept road crews from MODOT busy.

Trucks were equipped to plow, salt, or both, depending upon what came down from the sky.

Steve Campbell, a Southwest District Engineer, says trucks will be out as long as necessary to keep state roads passable through the duration of the wintery weather conditions. But he advises drivers not to let their guard down, especially over night. He says the main danger now will be posed by black ice, which can be hard to spot but very dangerous.

“You’re not going to encounter consistent conditions on roads as they refreeze, so really slow down if even if they look fine. Don’t trust that, take your time, and expect that you’re going to hit some isolated slick spots,” said Campbell.

Campbell says it’s always a good idea to check the MODOT road website to find out current road conditions.

To do that, just follow this link here.