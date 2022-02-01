MISSOURI — With winter weather on its way, MoDOT is preparing early.

People, equipment and resources are being prepared to deal with the potential for both snow and ice over the coming days.

As soon as Wednesday night, temperatures may fall to the mid-teens, which could render road salt ineffective.

“If you do find yourself stranded, I think you’re best to stay with your vehicle,” said Steve Campbell, MoDOT Southwest District Engineer. “Somebody will be around at some point. Fill up your gas tanks, have everything in your car you need to, but I think the number one thing people can do to help us is if you don’t need to drive, stay home.”

If you do need to travel, Campbell says to check road conditions before you head out. You can do so with MoDOT’s traveler information map here.