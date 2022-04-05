MIAMI, Okla. — An open house marks the launch of the brand new Modoc Nation Market.

It offers one of a kind pottery, jewelry, and candles — all made in Oklahoma. But it will also be the point of sales for locally-raised bison meat.

Modoc tribal members are in charge of the herd and had sold some meat in the past.

The Market gives them a new venue and today, Chef Jason from the Stables Casino offered free samples of the increasingly popular protein.

“Showcase the herd that we have and have a little bit of food security in our area by knowing they can eat local, know where the animals are raised. That it’s happy healthy food that they’re eating,” said Veronica Word, Modoc Mkt. Mgr.

“It’s high in omega-3s which is mostly found in fish and is very beneficial fat. It’s low in cholesterol,” added Jeremy Garrett, Bison Ranch Mgr.

The Modoc Market sits at the corner of Highway-10 and 608 Road in Miami — and is open Tuesday through Saturday.