Modoc Nation Announces Temporary Closure of The Stables Casino Over COVID-19 Concerns

MIAMI, Ok.– Out of an extreme abundance of precaution, the Modoc Nation under the leadership of Chief Bill Follis, has decided to temporarily close The Stables Casino effective at noon, March 15, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision will help to eliminate large crowd gatherings following the guidance set by the CDC.

There are ZERO reports of positive COVID-19 cases at this time.

All The Stables Casino employee’s will continue to be paid.

The facility will be undergoing a deep and thorough cleaning following closure.

On March 31, we will reevaluate the situation regarding COVID-19 and its effect on the community and make a decision about reopening.

The global spread of COVID-19 is affecting everyone of us.

The safety and health of our communities, our customers, and our employees is of the utmost importance.

We hope by taking this preventative measure we can minimize the risk of exposure.