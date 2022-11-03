MISSOURI— Who’s in the local classroom, and how well they’re trained is the focus of a new effort aimed at better staffing Missouri schools.

“Education is a passion for me. I love students. I love seeing them perform and love seeing them master something new and accomplish things,” said Heather Hofer, Teacher

Local teacher Heather Hofer is adjusting to a new job and new school this year. She says there’s a lot to learn and adapt to.

“I think there are a lot, especially coming off of COVID you have that, you know, gap in the education of the kids. You have behavioral issues, their socioeconomic issues,” said Hofer.

A new report from state education leaders aims to find more teachers like Hofer. The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education is looking for new ways to recruit and retain qualified educators. Topping the list of short-term recommendations is higher teacher salaries and to extend grant funding to help school districts pay for it.

“They voted on that task force and presented it to the State Board of Education to continue that after the two years to continue funding that pay raise,” said Melissa Massey, Southwest Center for Education Excellence.

They also want to Develop “Grow Your Own” programs and offer tuition assistance for teachers in urban and rural needs areas.

“Right now, nobody wants to go to school to be a teacher, you can make so much more money in other positions. And really the profession is no longer as respected as it once was. And I hate to say that because without teachers, we have nothing,” said Massey.

Other recommendations include increasing mental health resources for teachers, as well as school leaders and other staff. Also, funding for career ladder, which helps to help pay teachers for school-related activities that happen outside classroom hours.