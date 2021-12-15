Mock interview program aims to prepare MCHS students for jobs post-grad

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Some community members in and around McDonald County went back to high school today.

Not as students — they were helping students. They conducted mock interviews with the kids in the McDonald County High School JAG program.

“JAG” stands for Jobs for America’s Graduates.

The program — which started 3 years ago — is designed for students with barriers — with the goal of helping them find a job after they graduate, or continue their education.

“I mean, that’s one of the biggest components of this program is having community members into the classroom to present to us what your business is like, what kind of jobs you have available for these students. Many of these students are college bound, but not all of them, so we want to be able to make those connections and show that we have kids, right now, that are ready to work, but then they’re also ready to work right as they graduate,” said MCHS JAG Specialist Sara Reynolds.