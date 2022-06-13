MIAMI, Okla. – A Missouri woman was sentenced Friday to a two-year deferred sentence and fined $500 after pleading guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Madolyn Grace Boyer, 20, of Clever, was charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami. Her guilty plea centered around an April 11 traffic stop in Fairland where she confessed to police officers to harboring a runaway teenager.

Boyer said the runaway teen was from Arkansas and she was taking the victim to a juvenile shelter in Missouri, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She also confessed to having an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with a 15-year-old victim, the affidavit states.

Oklahoma didn’t file felony charges related to the sexual abuse allegations, because “there was no evidence of a sexual relationship occurring in Oklahoma, specifically Ottawa County,” said Prosecutor Bryce Lair.

Lair said Boyer’s case and plea court records will be sent to Missouri for possible charges in that jurisdiction.

In the beginning of the relationship Boyer said she believed the victim’s age to be 17 years old and when she found out the victim was 15 years old she “continued the sexual relationship despite knowing it was illegal,” the affidavit states.

The victim’s legal guardian took custody of the juvenile, the affidavit states.