MISSOURI — Missouri WIC is extending the temporary increase of the “cash value benefit” for fruit and vegetable purchases through September.

It’s $24 per month for children, $43 for pregnant and postpartum women, and $47 for women who breastfeed.

Eligibile recipients must make an appointment with their local WIC agency before April 1st to get the money loaded on their cards.

To see if you qualify follow this link here.