JOPLIN, Mo. — The state of Missouri is recognizing hundreds of workers this week. Governor Mike Parson declared this week Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week. Missouri American Water is taking the time to recognize its more than 700 employees around the state, who are responsible for getting water to 1.5 million residents.

“Water service is often taken for granted because our employees do such a good job. But we just want people to think for a minute maybe take a pause. What if they didn’t have water service? What if they didn’t have wastewater service? So it’s really just all about bringing recognition to our employees that do such a great job every day,” said Christie Barnhart, American Water, External Affairs Manager.

Barnhart says about one in four Missourians gets their water from Missouri American Water.