JOPLIN, Mo. — State funding will help pay for a jumpstart on a college education.

A new law has introduced a Dual Credit and Dual Enrollment Scholarship for Missouri students.

It means juniors and seniors in high school can get tuition and fees covered, and they’re encouraged to do that sooner than later.

“The biggest thing, students need to get out there and apply as early as possible. If you’re going to take a dual credit class, all you have to do is go, you have to go. The students have to go on the state website and apply for it. It’s available, it’s out there, and we encourage students to apply,” said Brett Meeker, MSSU, Concurrent Enrollment.

