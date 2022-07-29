JOPLIN, Mo. — A candidate for U.S. Senate is taking one last chance for a meet and greet with Southwest Missouri voters.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt stopped at Granny Shaffer’s Restaurant in Webb City today.

The Republican candidate highlighted priorities like finishing the border wall, working toward energy independence, and cutting down on what he sees as federal overreach.

“I think that people right now want a proven, conservative fighter. They want somebody who understands the challenges – America’s in peril. And they want somebody who’s going to take that fight to Washington. That’s been my record as attorney general – I think that’s what separates me from the other candidates,” said Eric Schmitt, U.S. Senate Candidate, Mo, R

His Republican primary race will be decided Tuesday where Schmitt is a frontrunner along with Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and former Governor Eric Greitens.

Meanwhile, 11 democrats are in that primary race.