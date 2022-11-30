CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Two felony murder counts were filed Wednesday on an Independence, Mo. man accused of killing two men and wounding a third man.

Kyle Butts, 41, was charged in Cherokee County, Kan. District Court with murder in the first degree – premeditated in the shooting deaths of Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville. He also faces a charge of attempted murder in the first degree – premeditated in the shooting of Seth Guinn, 27, of Pineville, and interference with law enforcement.

Butts, who is being held on no bail, is due back in court on Friday.