MISSOURI — Missouri state lawmakers are considering a bill that would reverse local requirements banning certain types of dogs.

Public hearings have been held this week in Jefferson City focusing on measures that target breeds like pit bulls. The bill would not allow bans for any specific kind of dog. It would permit other restrictions against running at large or how a dog is restrained.

The Joplin Humane Society supports the legislation.

“We feel that no animal should be banned based on their breed. We want every animal to be able to have a home. That’s kind of where we’re at with things, we don’t care, you know, if it’s a pit bull or a chihuahua – we think they all deserve a loving family,” said Tianna Fisher, Joplin Humane Society.

Versions of the bill are being discussed in both the state house and senate but have not yet come to a vote.