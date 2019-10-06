MO-KAN State Line Crash Sunday

Five were transported to area hospitals

(64832) — Asbury Fire Department we’re alerted to a three vehicle crash that occurred at 3:52 PM, Sunday afternoon.

According to radio traffic 5 (five) persons were transported to area hospitals. However none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

3 of them were younger than 10 in one vehicle. Children are always checked out by EMS on the scene and frequently are transported further as a precaution.

This crash is not related to MOKAN Drag Way which is closed Sunday. It just bears the same name as the spot where the crash occurred.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Asbury Fire and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

The vehicles involved will be listed in detail when the Missouri State Highway Patrol submit their initial report possibly later Sunday evening.

