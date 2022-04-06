KODE — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is cracking down on distracted driving.

This week MSHP is focusing on high traffic areas and looking for speeding, tailgating, and lane violations.

MSHP says if you are driving 55 miles an hour and look down at your phone for just five seconds you can travel the length of a football field.

“We see it a lot. It’s anything from texting, eating, talking. Anything that takes your focus off of driving that’s a distraction and those are the things we want to avoid. They are easily avoidable. It’s a choice that you make as a driver and we want you to pay attention to the full-time job of driving,” said Trooper Sam Carpenter, Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the CDC nine people in the United States are killed every day in a crash that involved a distracted driver.

The MSHP campaign runs through April 11.