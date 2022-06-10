JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri drivers are being asked to be aware of ongoing road work and to follow the state’s “Move Over” law.

This month is National Safety Month — and officials with Missouri American Water are once again on board.

Missouri’s “Move Over” law was expanded in 2017 to include stationary vehicles with flashing amber and white lights to protect crews — like the ones with the water company. Drivers are urged to slow down, proceed with caution and respect the right of way when they see an emergency vehicle or utility crews.

“In Joplin alone, we are making significant investments in our water systems, so we’ve got employees and contractors working on almost a daily basis at some part of town, so it’s routine that people will come upon these areas where we’re doing these improvements, so it’s just important they pay attention, slow down and watch out for our employees,” said Christie Barnhart, MAW External Affairs Manager.

And, while most of the company’s projects are done during the day, Barnhart says emergencies can often have crews working throughout the night and into the early morning hours.