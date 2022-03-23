JOPLIN, Mo. — Local residents can now take advantage of a program to help them pay their water bills.

Missouri American Water has launched a low-income assistance program. Eligible applicants can receive funding up to $750 for water services. Eligibility is based on a person’s income, household size, and whether or not they’re a Missouri resident.

Applications for this one-time payment began on February 28th and the funding is limited.

“So if anyone is interested or wants to see if they are indeed eligible they need to contact the Missouri Department of Social Services as soon as possible. Because the funding most likely will go quickly,” said Christie Barnhart, External Affairs Manager.

The funding is available regardless of whether a person owns or rents.

To check your eligibility and apply follow this link here.