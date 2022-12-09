JOPLIN, Mo. — Employees at a Joplin company have, once again, stepped up to help local foster children this holiday season. About 30 employees at Missouri American Water made it their mission to raise money for the nonprofit, “Fostering Hope.”

They raised half of the more than $2,300 that was presented today, the company matched the other half. The money will benefit Fostering Hope’s annual “Christmas of Hope” program.

“This is something that our employees really grabbed ahold of. We’ve done it for 4 years. We had to take a break during COVID, but they’re very passionate about helping the kids. It’s a lot of fun. We couldn’t do this without our employees. We couldn’t do this without IBEW, our local chapter that donates Chiefs tickets for us to raffle, which is, of course, a great fundraiser. And it’s just a lot of fun for us knowing that we’re helping children in the Four State area,” said Christie Barnhart, MAW.

“It’s amazing just to partner with them each year in this program. We’re getting really close to our goal of sponsoring 600 and about 25 kids this year for Christmas, and those kids are involved in our local foster care system,” said Sarah Burch, Fostering Hope.

The “Christmas of Hope” program has helped provide gifts and necessities to area foster kids for the past 15-years.