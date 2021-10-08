Mizzou reports 13 incidents of students with possibly drugged drinks

COLUMBIA, Mo.– MU’s Office for Civil Rights and Title IX has collected at least 13 reports of students possibly having their drinks drugged, that’s according to information a student requested under the Missouri Sunshine Law.

The information comes following a warning from the MU Police Department last month about predatory drugs being added to drinks in the community. The incidents happened between June and September.

The student, Eli Hoff, made the information available on a social media account this week.

Hoff said a lot of the information was redacted but shared a list of two bars and six fraternities where incidents were reported.

The Columbia Missourian is also reporting the information and said it is not releasing the names of the bars or fraternities because the information was not confirmed by the Title IX office and some reports were second-hand.

On September 17, the school sent an email saying it received multiple reports of suspected drugging throughout the community. The alert said the reports were from individuals suspecting that drinks may have been drugged. The letter said some incidents may have involved fraternity social events.

Here are the number “Predatory Drugs/Alcohol” incidents logged in MU’s annual Title IX report over the past few years:

2019-2020= 11

2018-2019= 14

2017-2018= 20

2016-2017= 16

2015-2016= 35

The reports indicate that there were 35 cases during the 2015-2016 school year. That is more than triple the last year records were kept.

You can report an incident to the MU Office of Civil RIghts & Title IX here.