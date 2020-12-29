Missouri’s top school districts of 2021

ST. LOUIS – 2020 has almost come to an end, and now Niche is looking forward to 2021 by releasing its list of the year’s best school districts in Missouri.

The top three school districts listed are in St. Louis County. The fourth school district listed is Blue Springs R-IV which is just east of Kansas City.

The Clayton School District is not included on the list due to a database error Niche made when they published their rankings. They have since corrected it but will not be re-publishing their rankings. The Clayton School District is at the top of Niche’s list but it is not ranked, due to the error.

Of the top 12 schools listed, 10 are in the St. Louis area.

  1. Ladue School District
  2. Kirkwood School District
  3. Rockwood R-VI School District
  4. Blue SpringsR-IV School District
  5. Parkway School District
  6. Lee’s Summit R-VII School District
  7. Brentwood School District
  8. Francis Howell School District
  9. Pattonville R-3 School District
  10. Webster Groves School District
  11. Lindbergh Schools
  12. Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District
  13. Liberty School District
  14. Park Hill School District
  15. Orchard Farm R-V School District
  16. North Kansas City School District
  17. Ozark R-VI School District
  18. Wentzville R-IV School District
  19. Branson R-IV School District
  20. Ste. Genevieve County R-II School Districts

