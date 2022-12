MISSOURI — Missouri’s minimum wage is going up at the beginning of the year.

Effective January first, the state minimum wage will be $12/hour.

Right now it sits at $11.15/hour.

It’s part of a plan passed by Missouri lawmakers last year.

Under State Bill 407, the minimum wage would increase by 85 cents until 2023.

After that, it will increase a dollar until the minimum wage reaches $15/hour.