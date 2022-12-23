LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP).
At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
Guiducci was recovered from the Lake and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 4:00 p.m.
MHP says Guiducci was not wearing a life jacket when he fell into the Lake.
Despite the surge of extremely cold air and snow on Thursday, Ameren said the water temperature of the lake was approximately 50 degrees.