Missouri tops 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 during pandemic

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The death toll from COVID-19 in Missouri has now topped 10,000.

The state health department’s coronavirus dashboard on Thursday showed 20 new deaths, bringing the total to 10,002 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

In Greene County the health department announced Wednesday that 82 people have died from COVID-19 since July 1. The health department cited 67 deaths in July and 15 in the first nine days of August.

Nationally, more than 615,000 Americans have died from the virus. Deaths have been rising again in recent weeks due to the delta variant, and it has been especially troubling in southwestern Missouri.

New cases and hospitalizations also are at their worst levels since the winter.