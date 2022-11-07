MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — The Missouri Department of Economic Development has recently released the Small Business Grant Program eligibility guidelines.

The state has allocated $10 million for small businesses impacted negatively by COVID-19. $2 million of that is reserved for minority and women-owned businesses. The Program is funded through the U. S. Department of the Treasury Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Applications will open at 10 a.m. on November 16, 2022. Awards will be announced as reviews are completed.

Eligibility requirements are as follows:

1. Applicant is organized as a for-profit entity

2. Applicant must be Missouri-based (located and operating in the state of Missouri)

3. Applicant must, at the time of application, employ 50 or fewer full-time employees, including the owner(s)(a)Full-time employee is defined as an individual who is scheduled to work 35 or more hours per week

4. Applicant must have been in operation in Missouri since before January 1, 2020, and be currently operating

5. Applicant must self-certify that, barring unforeseen circumstances, it plans to remain in business through calendar year 2023

6. If applicant is a type of entity required to register with the Missouri Secretary of State (SOS) to conduct business in Missouri, Applicant must be registered and in good standing with the SOS

7. Applicant is enrolled in E-Verify and provides a copy of its signed Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as required by § 285.530 RSMo1 unless applicant is a sole proprietor with no employees

8. Applicant has a Missouri Tax ID Number (EIN)

9. Applicant has a Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN)

10. Applicant has submitted a Vendor Input Form and received SAMII VendorID Number

You can check out the Small Business Grant Program guidelines, HERE.