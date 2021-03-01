Missouri statewide tornado drill set for Tuesday

MISSOURI – On Tuesday, March 2, a statewide tornado drill will be held at 10 a.m. In case of severe weather on the day of the drill, it will be moved to March 4 at 10 a.m.

“This is an opportunity for Missourians to practice their sheltering plans and ensure readiness in case of a severe weather emergency while at home, work or school,” states Missouri’s Storm Aware website.

As we all know, severe weather can occur anytime in Missouri. It is important to be prepared and have a sheltering plan in case of emergency. By practicing this plan, Missouri residents will feel more secure if disaster strikes, which ultimately could save lives.

“At 10:00 a.m. on the day of the drill, NOAA Weather Radios will alert listeners that the tornado drill has begun. Outdoor warning sirens will also sound across Missouri. At this time, participants should practice taking cover in their designated shelter,” states the website.

To create a safety plan:

Designate a member of your household to monitor weather by weather services, radio station news casts, or local television news

Choose a safe area in your home, such as a storm cellar, basement, the lowest level, or interior room away from windows – keeping as many walls between you and the outside as possible

Put essentials in your safe room

Locate a nearby storm shelter

Practice getting under sturdy surfaces and using your arms to protect your head and neck

Tuesday’s tornado drill marks day one of Severe Weather Preparedness Week. The rest of the week is as follows:

Wednesday: Lightning Safety Day

Thursday: Hail/Wind Safety Day

Friday: Flood Safety Day

To learn more about Severe Weather Preparedness Week, visit the National Weather Service’s website.