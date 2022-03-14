JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Judicial Redistricting Commission has announced the public release of its tentative redistricting plan and map for the Missouri Senate.

The plan and map can be viewed on the Redistricting Office’s website here.

“The Judicial Redistricting Commission deeply appreciates the input provided by citizens during our public hearing and through the website,” Judge Cynthia L. Martin, commission chair, said. “That input was thoughtfully considered, subject to the requirements of the Missouri Constitution that Senate districts be established using methods and criteria in an order of priority.”

Those criteria include:

Dividing population as equally as practicable;

Avoiding the denial or abridgment of the right to vote on account of race or color;

Creating districts that are as contiguous and compact as practicable;

Respecting political subdivision lines to the extent possible; and

Achieving calculable standards for partisan fairness and competitiveness.

The members of the Judicial Redistricting Commission are Missouri appellate judges and were appointed by the Supreme Court of Missouri pursuant to the constitution. In addition to Martin, the members are Judge Thomas N. Chapman, Judge Michael E. Gardner, Judge Gary W. Lynch (vice chair), Judge Angela Turner Quigless, and Judge Mary W. Sheffield.