Missouri state representative’s husband dies from COVID

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A member of the Missouri state House of Representatives announced on Twitter Thursday morning that her husband passed away.

Rep. Sara Walsh is the Republican Majority Caucus Chair and is from District 50 which represents Cole, Cooper, Moniteau, and Boone counties. Her husband, Steve Walsh contracted COVID and was placed on a ventilator.

The representative said the following on Twitter Thursday morning.

It saddens my heart to share that this morning my best friend and beloved husband Steve Walsh was welcomed to Heaven’s glory into the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. Arrangements pending. Thank you to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer. @SaraForMissouri / Twitter

Rep. Sara Walsh announced on Twitter that her husband was very ill on August 3.

Friends, please pray for my precious husband @Stevewalsh2010. He is very sick and is in the hospital. We serve a miracle working God and tonight please help me get prayers lifted up for Steve’s healing and recovery. Steve is my sweet love and my best friend in the whole world. pic.twitter.com/Rt0IWnKLHH — Sara Walsh (@SaraForMissouri) August 4, 2021

Rep. Sara Walsh is now seeking the 4th congressional district seat currently held by Rep. Vicky Hartzler. Her husband was Hartzler’s press secretary.