Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers shoot suspect with rifle outside local HQ in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) — Troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol shot a suspect Monday night at the agency’s local headquarters in Lee’s Summit, officials said.

MSHP’s Troop A, which covers the Kansas City region, said a suspect was shot, and no officers were injured at Troop A Headquarters, located near Lee’s Summit High School.

Sgt. Bill Lowe said at about 9:40 p.m., a trooper who was outside saw a vehicle on the west side of the building. The driver of that vehicle got out with a rifle.

The trooper reported the situation via radio, and two other troopers responded.

Lowe said two troopers fired their service weapons after the suspect refused to put his weapon down. It’s not clear at this time if the suspect fired their weapon.

“He was surprised that there was a trooper outside that observed him,” Sgt. Lowe said. “We are thankful that that trooper was out there, like I said, otherwise it could have been a lot worse. It could have been an ambush.”

First responders took the suspect to the hospital. He remains there in stable condition. The bomb squad investigated his vehicle as a precaution.

Investigators are talking to the troopers involved and will talk to the suspect as well.