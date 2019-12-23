Missouri State Highway Patrol cautions motorists about holiday travel

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Christmas is just days away, and while many will be traveling on the roadway, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to stay safe.

MSHP says in 2018, during a 108 hour holiday period, there was more than 1,000 traffic crashes.

11 of those people lost their lives, and about 400 of them were injured.

During that same time, 106 people were arrested for getting a DUI.

So, law enforcement is hoping people use extra caution so everyone can have a safe and enjoyable holiday season.

Some things to keep in mind include following all traffic laws, not drinking and driving, and staying alert.

In addition, you should always monitor the weather conditions.