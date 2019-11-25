Missouri Southern students help people get active in the Lion World Tour 5K

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students in Missouri Southern’s kinesiology department are helping people get active.

On Sunday, students put on their Lion World Tour 5K.

Participants ran or walked the Missouri Southern campus, advocating for good health.

Every year, students in the program put on event to get the community moving.

For one student, Sunday’s event meant a little more than getting people up and mobile.

Michael Million, kinesiology department MSSU, says, “To me, it’s really important because a lot of my family suffered from health issues. So, coming back and trying to get more people outside of my family, and with my family too, to get them more active and everything, it kind of puts a little bit less stress on me.”

All participants paid a $10 fee to join the event which will be donated to the kinesology department’s scholarship fund.

There were also awards given out to runners as well.