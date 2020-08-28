Missouri Southern launches dashboard to track COVID-19 cases

The following is a release from Missouri Southern State Universtiy:

Joplin, MO – Missouri Southern State University has created an online dashboard to help monitor the number of COVID-19 cases throughout the campus community.

Students, employees and community members can now check for updates regarding COVID-19 on the Missouri Southern campus at https://emergency.mssu.edu/coronavirus-dashboard/.

The dashboard will be updated every Monday. Information is compiled from data provided by the university’s Willcoxon Health Center and Human Resources, but may not include results from campus-connected individuals who were tested at non-Missouri Southern sites.

Due to positive COVID-19 cases increasing in the community, Missouri Southern is taking preventive steps to keep our campus safe.

Effective immediately, the following updates to operations are being made:

Beimdiek Recreation Center

· Maximum 25% capacity in the Rec Center

· Basketball/volleyball courts will be closed

· Free weights area will be closed

· Fitness classes will be cancelled

· Intramurals will be cancelled

George A. Spiva Library

· The first-floor entrance will be closed Friday, Aug. 28, through Monday, Aug. 31. (The library is closed on Saturdays.)

· The entrance facing the Oval will remain open and access will be granted to current MSSU students and employees

· Students and employees will be required to show MSSU identification at the library-staffed table as they enter

· Community borrowers will not be permitted access regardless if they present valid government-issued identification

· Signs will be posted that state access is only for current students and employees

· The Circulation 2 phone number (625-9862) will be included on signage for current employees and students to call to request assistance to enter the library for handicap access.

· Library hours are posted on their main page.

All positive COVID-19 tests are reported to the Joplin Health Department by the MSSU Willcoxon Health Center. The offices will work together to notify other health officials as well as impacted faculty, staff, and students based on contact tracing while maintaining confidentiality in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, FERPA and other applicable laws and regulations.

For more information on how Missouri Southern is working to protect students, faculty and staff from exposure, visit https://emergency.mssu.edu or email COVID19hc@mssu.edu.