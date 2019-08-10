Missouri Southern hold drone rally amidst plans to add drone curriculum to the University

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern invited the community to campus learn about the future of drone technology as part of their drone rally on Saturday.

Over the coming months, MSSU instructors are looking to integrate a drone curriculum into the University.

As the new technology sparks interest nationwide, teachers are looking to show students they can find a career as a drone operator and not just use them as a hobby.

Brian Jones, Adjunct Professor at MSSU, says, “We want to educate people at this point in our society to be knowledgeable about how to professionally utilize a system such as this.”

The hope is to have a drone course at the University by fall of 2020.

Attendees at the event also had the chance to fly their own drones as well as learn about new ones.