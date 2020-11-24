Missouri schools mask mandate

MISSOURI — State guidelines on mask wearing are prompting even more Southwest Missouri school districts to change policies.

The Sarcoxie School district started a new mandate today requiring face coverings on all students sixth grade and up, as well as all district employees.

The McDonald County School district will start a similar measure for its high school and junior high next week.

Earlier this month, Governor Mike Parson changed state quarantine guidance for schools.

It says that if both the patient testing positive and the person considered a close contact are wearing masks, the close contact doesn’t have to quarantine from school.