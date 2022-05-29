JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri residents spent the day learning about Missouri self defense laws.

Today Focused Fire Training held a Justified Use of Force & Self Defense Seminar at the Holiday Inn in Joplin.

The class watched videos about different shooting scenarios and learned about legal use of force and justified homicide.

“There’s more than just using your weapon. You need to know the right circumstances as well as what happens after. There’s a lot of legal implications that can happen and a lot of people aren’t prepared for that. They think oh its okay if I just shoot, well it has to be justified. There’s a distinct difference between just shooting someone that’s considered a potential murder versus if its a legal shooting,” said Bryan Bailey, Firearms Instructor for Focused Fire Training.

The seminar also explained Missouri statutes.