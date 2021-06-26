Missouri Representative running for re-election

NEOSHO COUNTY, KS. -- The Neosho County Sheriff's Office is warning everyone to stay out of flood waters after they rescued a man from the flooding.

The Sheriff says just after 7:30 this morning, a man drove his pickup into standing water and stalled at Harper Road at 140th.

The Chanute Fire Department's swift water rescue team helped the man.

He was not injured.

Today, Neosho County officials closed Stump Road out of Chanute and Char Road.