Missouri renters impacted by COVID-19 have opportunity to receive help

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri renters impacted by COVID-19 are getting help from the federal government.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission is accepting applications for the State Assistance for Housing Relief for Renters program.

People who qualify for the program will get help paying up to 12 months of rent and utilities.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri is helping people in 39 missouri counties fill out the form.

“There are people who dont have access to a computer or maybe are challenged by using a computer or knowing how to upload certain documents or maybe have internet or wifi that works good all the time,” said Callie Lankford, case management supervisor.

Catholic Charities will start assisting people with filling out the forms starting Tuesday, June 1st.

You need to bring your photo ID along with proof of reduction of income.

To fill out the SAFHR form, click here.

To make an appointment with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, call (417) 624-3790.