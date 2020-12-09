Missouri rates for cancer and cardiovascular disease

MISSOURI — When you’re near the top ten in the country in a category, it’s usually a positive thing, but not in this case.

According to the C.D.C., the death rate from cancer in Missouri is 10th in the U.S. And 12th for cardiovascular disease. Your genes play a significant role in the development of both conditions. So the focus is on what a patient can control.

Dr. Byungsoo Ko M.D., Mercy Interventional Cardiologist, said, “It’s really multi-factoral, it’s not just on thing, so things that you can change are lifestyle modifications”

If you do smoke or use tobacco products, stop as soon as possible. And if you don’t have the best of eating and exercising habits, try and change them both. To see how the remainder of the Four States fare, as well as the rest of the country, follow the link below.