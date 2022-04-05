JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the Four States ranks 48th in a real estate category, and it’s a ranking to be proud of.

A company called “Stessa”, says Missouri is 48th in the nation with one of the smallest percentages of residents in the country who are behind on their mortgages.

The pandemic took a heavy toll on people’s finances, but homeowners in most states haven’t faired as well as those in the Show-Me State when it comes to making their payments.

“I do think our portion of the state has done a really great job of bouncing back and adding back all the jobs that had either been furloughed or lost and so that has really lead to us being in a good position as far as nationwide,” said Nicole Hopper, Loan Originator, FirstTrust Home Loans.

Nicole Hopper has been in real estate and lending for more than 20 years.

She thinks there’s a link between how quickly the Missouri economy rebounded from the pandemic and the lower percentage of residents behind on their finances compared to those in other states. And she thinks midwestern common sense has also played a role of don’t buy more than you can afford.

“Underwriting standards have been tighter because they have acknowledged that there are the extra double checks that need to be done making sure people are employed, that they will be employed in the future and they do have good ongoing income.”

Hopper thinks there’s a chance that lessons learned during the Housing Crash of 2008, may have lead to Missouri’s good standing here in 2022.

Back then, she says there was too much credit available, leading some homeowners getting in over their head when the market collapsed. But she says that’s much less likely to occur, especially in today’s tight market.

“Want to refinance or purchase, they have to have their finances in good order which means no late payments, so they’re going to be more apt to make their payments on time if they’re planning on taking advantage of the housing market right now,” she added

If you’d like to see the entire list, which shows how each of the four states rank follow this link here.